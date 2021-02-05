ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen, who invaded the residence of a PUNCH journalist, Okechukwu Nnodim, alongside two others, have demanded N10million ransom for his release on Friday.

The journalist, according to his wife, Oluchi Nnodim, was abducted at his home in Kubwa a satellite town in Abuja, on Thursday night after firing several shots at the windows and eventually pulled down the burglary proof.

“My husband asked me to stay with the children in their room. I heard the men asking him to bring out money but he told them he didn’t have money in the house,” Mrs Nnodim was quoted by the PUNCH, as saying.

The gunmen, who were reportedly five in total, also kidnapped two sons of Mr Nnodim’s neighbour.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Nnodim said the kidnappers had made demands but that she was not at liberty to discuss it as an unnamed person was in charge of the situation.

However, another report ascribed to the victim’s sister in Lagos, said the assailants had demanded a sum of N10million to secure the journalist’ release.

As at the time of filing this report, PREMIUM TIMES could not ascertain if the money has been paid but a brief conversation with Mrs Nnodim indicated that negotiation is ongoing.

This reporter was also unable to contact the family of the other two victims.