The Palace of the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, on Thursday said the monarch has forgiven a self-styled activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho for describing him as a “Fulani slave”.

The monarch’s media aide, Moses Olafare, while hosting journalists in the palace said Mr Igboho remains a son to Mr Adeyeye despite issuing a threat to attack the palace for not supporting his agitation to evict Fulani herders in South-west states.

The palace had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Igboho’s comments were “irresponsible.”

Mr Igboho during a virtual town hall meeting with Yorubas in Diaspora on Tuesday said Mr Adeyeye and other Yoruba leaders are “Fulani slaves”.

The ‘warlord’ threatened that if they do not cooperate with him, he may be forced to unleash an attack on them.

But after criticism, Mr Igboho in a video on Wednesday night made U-turn, saying that his tongue ‘misbehaved’ when insulting Mr Ogunwusi.

Forgiveness

Speaking with journalists on Thursday, Mr Olafare said his principal has forgiven the acclaimed activist following his apology.

“Sunday Igboho still remains a son to Ooni. Baba (father) has already forgiven him because he had tendered an apology via a video clip he produced via social media yesterday evening.

“Before tendering the apology, it was the Baba Olugbon of Ile-igbon that first called and informed Arole Oodua on phone that he had scolded Sunday on phone on his misdeeds and that, and that he would soon tender a public apology to him on the matter via a video release. Sunday Igboho thereafter released the video in which he tendered his apology

“Even though the way and manner Sunday had behaved was sacrilegious to the Oduduwa throne but he has already apologised and I can confirm that Arole Oodua has forgiven him, because there is no perfection in humanity. Sunday is a human being like any other normal human being who could misbehave as well. No one is perfect.

“As the father of all, the Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II remains his father who had even identified with him in the past two weeks he had begun with the struggle and he is still solidly behind him for the liberation of the Yorubas from criminal herdsmen who have adamantly terrorised our land. Just that he must watch his back so that people with ulterior motives will not hijack his movement,” Mr Olafare said.