Two days after a similar attack in Abia State, some hoodlums on Thursday attacked the police divisional headquarters in Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east.

A part of the station was razed down and four patrol vehicles burnt down during the attack, according to a statement from the police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Loveth Odah.

“One policeman sustained machete cut injuries during the attack and he is responding to treatment in the hospital,” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Ms Odah, a deputy superintendent of police, as saying.

She said the attack occurred at about 3:25 a.m. and that the hoodlums are suspected to be members of IPOB.

The attack in Abia, which happened around 3 a.m. on Monday, was at Umuoba Police Station in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area.

The police spokesperson in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the hoodlums razed down the station and its operational vehicles.

“In the course of that attack, one inspector lost his life, another policewoman was seriously injured.

“The hoodlums then broke into the armoury and stole some arms, including the gun of the inspector who was killed.

“They also burnt down the station and the vehicles parked in the premises, including one of our serviceable patrol vans,” he said.

Abia State is also in Nigeria’s South-east.

It is unclear, for now, if there is any connection between the attacks on the two stations.

Nigerian soldiers recently carried out a military operation in a community in Imo State, still in Nigeria’s South-east, recently after a reported clash with the Eastern Security Network, a security arm of IPOB.

Several states in Nigeria have been grappling with a variety of security challenges, including kidnapping, armed robbery, as well as inter-communal feuds and attacks by criminal herders.