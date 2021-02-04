ADVERTISEMENT

Some gunmen on Monday killed a yet-to-be identified police officer attached to three Chinese expatriates in Osun State.

After killing the officer, the three expatriates were taken away from a mining site in Ifewara area of Ife East local government of the state.

Sources in the community confirmed the incident in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

“We heard sporadic gunshots on Monday and people were thrown into fear. Some of us traced the place and found out they they were kidnappers who came to perpetrate evil”, Ifedapo Ajayi, a resident, said.

Residents also told PREMIUM TIMES that the labourers at the mining site explained that their bosses were whisked away after the attack.

Also, security sources told our correspondent that efforts have begun to get the perpetrators of the incident and also to rescue the Chinese.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun State, Daniel Adigun, said “truly the incident happened but I am not in the best position to brief the press.”

The Corps Commandant of the Osun State Security Network otherwise known as Operation Amotekun, Bashir Adewunmi, confirmed the incident.

“Some Chinese miners were kidnapped at Ifewara on Monday while their police escort died in the process but our men are currently in the bushes to ensure that they rescue the kidnap victims,” Mr Adewunmi said.

“Beyond rescuing the victims, we will ensure that the culprits are arrested and brought to justice”.

The police spokesperson in Osun State, Yemisi Opalola, did not respond to calls and text messages, seeking the police account of the incident.

Ifewara is one of the communities in the state where illegal mining by foreigners is the order of the day but it is not clear if those abducted are licensed miners or illegal gold miners.