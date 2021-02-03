ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Philip Ogbadu, on Wednesday, led some police operatives to a forest along the Benin bypass, in search of the killers of a U.S.-based Nigerian, Dennis Abuda, who was killed on Saturday by his abductors.

The slain Mr Abuda, who is based in Atlanta, Georgia, was abducted along the Benin bypass by unknown gunmen alongside other members of his family who were travelling with him to Lagos to catch a flight to the U.S.

The Abudas were said to have left Fugar, in Etsako Central Local Government Area in the early hours of Saturday in a Toyota Sienna with registration number, LAGOS, SMK 606 GQ, when they were ambushed by the gunmen.

He was reportedly shot by his abductors after he slumped while being forced to march into the forest.

The identities of the others who were also abducted are David Oghieakhe, Richard Bologi, and a lady simply identified as Mrs Comfort.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the body of the deceased was discovered in the forest on Wednesday, while his three abducted relatives were released on Tuesday after an undisclosed ransom was paid.

Firefight

One of the abductors was killed during a gunfight with the police inside the forest, while three others were apprehended, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The police spokesperson in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the development, said operatives of the command were still in the forest searching for the other abductors.

“Once we gather more information, we would let you know, but it will be premature to give out information because we are dealing with criminals,” Mr Nwabuzor said.

David Agabi, a member of Mr Abuda’s family and the National Secretary-General, Fugar Progressive Union, confirmed the death of the U.S.-based Nigerian.

He said. “We wish to announce the death of Prince Eloniyo Dennis Abuda in the custody of the abductors, who kidnapped him and others on Saturday 30th of January 2021. Others have been released safely. Further details will be released by the family or as they become available.”

But another family member, who did not want his name mentioned in the report because he was not authorised to speak on it, said the deceased was killed ”after it was discovered that he could not walk anymore”.

“The kidnappers didn’t want to leave him behind as they were afraid that he would reveal their hideout to security agencies and so decided to shoot him.

“After killing him, they proceeded with the ransom negotiation and got the money. So sad. What a reason to kill a fellow human being,” he said.