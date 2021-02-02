The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to send the corruption trial of a former Governor of Abia State, Uzor Kalu, back to the Lagos Division of the court.

Mr Kalu, who is a serving senator representing Abia North and the Senate’s Chief Whip, was earlier convicted on the N7.1billion fraud at the court’s Lagos division, but the Supreme Court set aside the conviction and ordered the re-trial of the case, last year.

After the Supreme Court judgment, the management of the court reassigned the case to Inyang Ekwo, a judge in the Abuja division.

Mr Ekwo subsequently fixed Tuesday for the re-arraignment of Mr Kalu and his co-defendant, Ude Udeogu.

Tuesday hearing

But on Tuesday’s hearing, EFCC’s prosecuting counsel, Chile Okoroma, informed the court that there was a pending letter sent to the Chief Judge of the court asking for the transfer of the case to Lagos.

“On January 20, 2021, the prosecution had written a letter to the CJ requesting the case file to be transferred to the Lagos division,” Mr Okoroma said

“We have also written a reminder dated February 2, to the Deputy Chief Registrar.

“The matter cannot proceed in Abuja if not it would be an exercise in futility.”

He also said none of the offences were committed in Abuja, adding that the appellate court had ruled that the case could not be heard in Abuja but Lagos.

He urged the court to adjourn the matter sine die (indefinitely) pending a reply from the CJ on the issue.

Mr Kalu’s lawyer, Awa Kalu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, did not comment on Mr Okoroma’s application for adjournment, but said he had a pending motion.

Wait for Chief Judge’s action

Ruling on the prosecutor’s request, Mr Ekwo said, “Even without your application, the matter cannot go on.

“But I cannot adjourn the matter sine die. There must be a specific date for the report,” he said.

The judge adjourned the case till June 7, for feedback.

Road to retrial

The EFCC had prosecuted Mr Kalr alongside Ude Udeogu, a former director of finance and accounts with the Abia State Government, and Mr Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, on 39 counts of fraud involving about N7.1billion at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The trial judge, Mohammed Idris, who is now a Justice of the Court of Appeal, had at the end of the trial, sentenced Mr Kalu to 12 years imprisonment and Mr Udeogu was sentenced to 10 years jail term.

The third defendant, Mr Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, was ordered to be wound up and its assets forfeited to the Nigerian government.

But on May 8, 2020, the Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision of its seven-member panel, nullified Mr Kalu’s conviction and ordered a retrial.

ADVERTISEMENT

The apex court ruled and held that the trial was a nullity on the grounds that Mr Idris, the trial judge, had been elevated to the Court of Appeal and no longer a judge of the Federal High Court as of the time he concluded the trial and handed down his verdict.