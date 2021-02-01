ADVERTISEMENT

A veteran journalist and politician, Tony Momoh, is dead.

Mr Momoh, 81, died on Monday according to family sources.

Mr Momoh served as the information minister between 1986 and 1990 during the Ibrahim Babangida military dictatorship.

He started his career with the old Daily Times newspaper in 1962 and later rose to be the paper’s editor. He was until his death a member of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief at his death, describing Mr Momoh as his long time ally.

Reacting to the passage, President Buhari said Mr Momoh stood with him through thick and thin, adding: “His brand of loyalty is very rare in the politics of today. I will greatly miss him.”

The president, in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, recalled that as chairman, Media and Publicity of the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) Campaign Organisation in the 2003 and 2007 elections as well as Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), the late Auchi prince contributed in no small measure to the growth and strengthening of the organisations, leading to the eventual formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

President Buhari commiserated with the media industry on the loss of a veteran who put in a lot to raise the bar of the profession in various ways as editor, manager, administrator, President and Trustee of the Guild of Editors, urging them to sustain his legacies.

While also condoling with the Auchi Kingdom, the government and people of Edo State on this great loss, the president prayed that God will grant the departed eternal rest and comfort family, friends and political associates in this period of grief.