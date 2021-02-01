ADVERTISEMENT

Following the rising cases of COVID-19 infections in Lagos State, the state government on Sunday announced an extension of the work-at-home order for public servants.

In a statement signed by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, public servants will now resume on February 26, against the earlier communicated date, February 1.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the state government announced an extension of the work-at-home order for public servants to February 1, as against the earlier communicated date, January 18.

The official said the directive excludes staff on essential duty as well as first responders across the state.

Mr Muri-Okunola said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus, approved the further extension of the work-from-home order to all state public servants on Grade Levels 14 and below.

He noted with concern that pockets of COVID-19 infections had been observed among public servants in the state.

Mr Muri-Okunola stated also that the directive is in line with the Presidential Order on Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations which states inter-alia that:

“A physical distance of at least two metres shall be maintained at all times between persons” and that “no gathering of more than 50 persons shall hold in an enclosed space, except for religious purposes, in which case the gathering shall not exceed 50% capacity of the space”.

He advised staff to stay safe by observing all COVID-19 protocols such as the use of face masks, physical distancing and regular washing of hands with soap and water as well as the use of hand sanitisers.

Mr Muri-Okunola reiterated that the directive excludes essential duty staff, first responders, as well as officers saddled with assignments in the weekly duty rosters of their respective ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

He enjoined all accounting officers to ensure strict adherence to all directives aimed at guaranteeing physical distancing in the workplace.

President Muhammadu Buhari last week also signed a bill criminalising violation of the safety protocols.

The law provides for wearing of face masks, hands washing, and the use of hand sanitisers, amongst other regulations. It stipulates a penalty of a fine or a prison term of six months for offenders.

Nigeria has 130, 557 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of this figure, 103, 712 have been discharged and 1,578 deaths have been recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.