President Mohammadu Buhari has appointed Yusuf Dodo, a lieutenant colonel, as his Aid-de-camp (ADC).

The new ADC replaces Mohammed Abubakar, a lieutenant colonel, who is due for the rank of brigadier general.

Mr Abubakar is to proceed on a course in February.

Until his appointment, Mr Dodo was the Academy Adjutant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, could not be reached to comment on the development.

Mr Shehu did not respond to an SMS by PREMIUM TIMES seeking to confirm the appointment of the new ADC.

However, The Nation newspaper reported the development have been confirmed by sources in the Presidential Villa.

The new ADC’s appointment is coming less than a week after the president rejigged named new service chiefs.

In a statement by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina on Tuesday, the President appointed Lucky Irabor, a Major General as the Chief of Defence Staff.

Others are Ibrahim Attahiru, a major general as chief of army staff; Auwal Gambo, a rear admiral as chief of naval staff and Isyaka Amao, an air vce marshal as chief of air staff.

They replaced the immediate past service chiefs led by Gabriel Olonisakin, the chief of defence staff.