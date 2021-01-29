ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Daura, Katsina State, his hometown, for a four-day official visit.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Mr Shehu said the president was welcomed on arrival at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina, by Governor Aminu Masari, the Deputy Governor, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and the Chief Judge.

In Daura, the Emir, Faruk Umar, led district heads and traditional title holders to receive the president at a helipad.

In the course of his stay in Daura, Mr Buhari is expected to, among other engagements, participate in the All Progressives Party (APC) membership registration and revalidation exercise.

Mr Shehu said the president ”considers this exercise as a very important one for the nation’s democracy and its yearning for good leadership as a requirement of the process of nation-building”.

In a broadcast last week, Mr Buhari urged “all good people, not only to speak but to rise up and get involved in the task of improving their society”.

He added that “for most citizens, their greatest weapon is their vote. Register now for your party and register when the time comes for elections.”

Mr Buhari is expected to return to the nation’s capital, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Before he departed Abuja, Mr Buhari had hosted Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, who later informed State House correspondents that he was in the villa ”to brief the president on issues pertaining to security, New Nigeria Newspapers and the Jos Main Market”.

(NAN)