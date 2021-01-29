ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved a reduction in tuition fees for fresh students of the Lagos State University (LASU).

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Tokunbo Wahab, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, on Friday, he said the reduction is only for fresh students recently admitted into the institution.

“The governor has reduced the fee for fresh students by N10, 000 and it is only for students in Stream 1, Stream 2 remains as it is.

“This means students will now pay about N57,000 as against N67, 000, which was the old fee,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

‘Concession’

Mr Wahab said the concession was reached ”after several meetings with the student body and governing council of the institution”.

He said both parties “technically agreed” to the reduction of the fees.

Mr Wahab added that the downward review of fees for fresh students ”shows Mr Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to quality and affordable education for all students, regardless of their background or race”.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the management of the institution increased tuition fees for fresh students to N67, 048 from N25, 000, which is about 168 per cent increase, while old students of the school will continue to pay N25, 000.

The management said the economic recession and the need for the institution to generate more revenue for sustainability led to the upward review of fees.

Since the increase, several protests have been held by students to show their displeasure.

Mr Wahab added that for Lagos indigenes, ”their bursary has been increased from N25,000 to N50,000.” He said the bursary would cover the students’ school fees.

“Scholarships are also available for brilliant students,” he added.

The government official said fresh students are not entitled to bursaries until their second year in the institution