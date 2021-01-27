ADVERTISEMENT

Telecommunications companies can now register Nigerians for their National Identity Numbers, NIN.

The director-general of the National Identity Management Commission, Aliyu Aziz, confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES via Whataspp on Wednesday.

He said other licensed private and public institutions should commence the registration in order to address the crowds at the commission’s offices.

“We have licensed private and public sector organisations including telcos (telecommunications companies) so as to create more centres,” he said.

A Nigerian government directive that all telephone lines be linked to the NIN has since December 2020 triggered a frenzy at registration centres as citizens try to beat deadlines set by the government.

Authorities have threatened to disconnect lines that are not enrolled by the NIMC by February 9.

Staff of the commission recently held protests to complain about their welfare.