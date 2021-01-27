ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Adolphus Aghughu as the Auditor-General of the Federation.

This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Babjide Omoworare, dated January 26.

The appointment, he said, is pursuant to Section 86(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Mr Aghughu has been acting as the Auditor-General since the voluntary retirement/ of Anthony Mkpe Ayine from service upon attainment of the mandatory retirement age of 60 years on October 25, 2020.

With a master’s degree in economics, the Edo born Auditor-General designate is a Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management and Associate member of Chartered Institute of Taxation.

He became an Auditor in the Office of the Auditor-General in 1992 and was promoted to the rank of Director of Audit in January 2016.

The president also nominated Victor Muruako for appointment as Chairman for the Fiscal Responsibility Commission in accordance with the provision of section 5(3) of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

Mr Muruako, a legal practitioner, had served as the Secretary to the Fiscal Responsibility Commission and currently acts as the Chairman of the Commission.

Mr Omoworare informed that both letters of nomination have been forwarded to the Senate President Ahmad Lawan for confirmation by the Senate.