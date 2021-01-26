ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian government has said it will shut down National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps that fail to comply with protocols put in place to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, while speaking at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing on Monday, said the government was concerned about the number of corps members recently infected with the virus.

He said the management of the NYSC cannot afford to risk the lives and health of the corps members.

“Going forward, any state that refuses to cooperate fully in the aspect of COVID-19 protocol adherence, full testing using the Rapid Diagnostic Test kits and data management by the NCDC and also the trained doctors, will have its orientation camp shut down,” he said.

Mr Dare noted that corps members, who may be affected if the camps were shut will be reposted to the adjoining state.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how 731 corp members tested positive to COVID-19 about three weeks ago.

NYSC camps for orientation activities were recently reopened after a period of shutdown following the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.