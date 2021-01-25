ADVERTISEMENT

The new variant of the coronavirus currently causing anxiety in the United Kingdom and other parts of the world has been identified in Nigeria, an official has said.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, while speaking at its briefing on Monday, said scientists found the variant in Nigeria after a long time of sequencing.

“Over the last few weeks, the PTF has been closely following the rising number of infections reported daily in Nigeria and other jurisdictions.

“Similarly, our scientists have been sequencing the variants of the virus. There have been reports of cases with the B117 variant strain, first reported in the UK, found in Nigeria,” Mr Mustapha said.

The new variant detected in the UK in September and dubbed “lineage B.1.1.7” has triggered the current exponential spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom.

