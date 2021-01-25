ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Edo State, Bridget Esene, has reportedly been abducted by gunmen.

An official of the immigration service said Mrs Esene was abducted on Sunday while on her way to church.

The gunmen reportedly trailed her to Iqueniro area, off Agbor Road, in the state capital, dragged her out of her car and took her into their waiting vehicle.

“Her whereabouts is yet unknown, as her abductors are yet to speak with her family.

“Her car has been recovered where it was dumped at Agbor road by-pass area and we learnt her abductors headed towards Benin – Auchi road axis, off the by-pass,” the official, who did not want his name mentioned because he was not authorised to speak on the incident, said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, however, did not confirm or deny the abduction. He said he was not in a position to speak on the matter.

(NAN)