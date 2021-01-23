ADVERTISEMENT

The National Assembly management has postponed the scheduled resumption of lawmakers from January 26 to February 9.

This was contained in a communique titled “Special Announcement” and issued by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Ojo Amos, on Saturday.

The postponement, he said, is to enable members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to participate in the registration and revalidation of its membership.

“This is to inform all distinguished senators and honourable members of the National Assembly that resumption of plenary sessions earlier scheduled for Tuesday 26th January, 2021 is hereby rescheduled for Tuesday, 9th February, 2021.

“The postponement is to enable members of the APC to participate in the registration and revalidation of its membership, scheduled to commence on Monday, 25th January, 2021.

“All inconvenience caused by this change of date are regretted,” the statement read.

The lawmakers adjourned plenary sessions in December to observe the Christmas holidays.