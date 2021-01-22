When U.S. Republican Senator Ted Cruz repeated ex-President Donald Trump’s rhetoric about climate change, he likely would not have expected the derision he was met with on Twitter.

Mr Cruz, in his tweet, criticised President Joe Biden for submitting a letter of intent to reenter the Paris Agreement on his first day in office, which former President Trump pulled out of in 2017.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” Mr Trump said in 2017. “I promised I would exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve America’s interests.”

On Wednesday, Mr Cruz also regurgitated this rhetoric, drawing heavy backlash from his compatriots and even Nigerians.

“By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans,” he tweeted.

Many of Mr Cruz’s critics wondered how the Harvard Law School graduate is unaware that it is customary for pacts to be named after the city where they are signed.

The Paris Accord, signed in 2015, had 196 countries, which committed to cutting carbon emissions and keep the increase in worldwide average temperatures “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (about 3.6 degrees fahrenheit).

So by saying the pact was the “views of the citizens of Paris,” some asked the three-term Texas senator if other worldwide agreements were the “views” of the host nation.

“Nice tweet Sen. Cruz! Quick question: do you also believe the Geneva Convention was about the views of the citizens of Geneva?” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a U.S. Representative, asked.

“Asking for everyone who believes US Senators should be competent and not undermine our elections to incite insurrection against the United States,” she added.

“Has this smart guy heard of Geneva Conventions, Kyoto Protocol, Helsinki Rules, Warsaw Pact, or even Washington Consensus?” came the query of Ashok Swain, a professor of Peace and Conflict Research in Uppsala University, Sweden.

“Paris Climate agreement” Ode! (It’s) not the same as Paris the city. Saner clime Senator and @Harvard graduate. No wonder Trump called @tedcruz “STUPID!” Kayode Ogundamisi, a Nigerian, wrote.

In the Senate, Mr Cruz has consistently held conservative positions on economic and social matters for which he gets lots of criticism.

His objection to the certification of President Biden over Donald Trump after the 2020 presidential election has been picked out to have buoyed pro-Trump rioters to break into the U.S. Capitol with some calling for his expulsion from the Senate. Seven Democrat senators filed an ethics complaint against him on Thursday.

Below is how some Twitter users reacted to Mr Cruz’s tweet on the Paris Agreement:

