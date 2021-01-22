ADVERTISEMENT

Contrary to official claims that the Boko Haram terrorists have been restricted to the North-east, members of the group are successfully carrying out attacks in Nasarawa State, North-central Nigeria, the state governor, Abdulahi Sule, has said.

Mr Sule said this Friday while addressing journalists at the State House, Abuja, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said he has briefed the president on the attacks.

He said the terrorists had regrouped at the Nasarawa/Benue border from where they launch attacks on residents, after they were initially displaced by soldiers from the Toto part of the state.

He said some of the Boko Haram members in his state were those dislodged by security operatives from neighbouring Niger State.

On how he was sure the attackers were members of Boko Haram, he said some of those captured in Niger said they are members of the terror group whose activities have caused tens of thousands of deaths across Nigeria.

Details later…