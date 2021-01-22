ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has urged the newly inaugurated state Caretaker Committee of the All Peoples Congress (APC) to “take-on” individuals who distract his administration on social media.

Mr Umahi gave the charge during the inauguration of the 15-member committee on Thursday in Abakakiki.

“It is important that the 15 of you take on the social media and those who distract us.

“My mind, soul and spirit are in my state and the projects I am executing, as nothing else appeals to me than the completion of the projects.

“Take-on people who distract us while I take-on the projects,” the governor said.

“Funds will be sourced from private sources, and not from the government, to run the secretariat and pay your salaries,” Mr Umahi added.

The inauguration was attended by the former governor of the state, Martin Elechi, who received a commendation from Mr Umahi.

“Party differences brought so much bitterness and enmity among our people and made us lose so much that should have been gotten at the federal level.

“We presently have a united Ebonyi and in this next level movement, everybody must be given equal opportunity to aspire for any position,” the governor said.

The governor, who said the APC registration committee would be formed at the ward and council levels, announced a directive from the party’s headquarters for nominations of 30 persons into federal boards.

“We are going to allow every local government to nominate two people and ensure a minimum of 40 per cent women representation as instructed by the party’s national headquarters.

“Two nominations per local government area will amount to 26, remaining four slots. I will allow former Governor Elechi and the Minister for Science and Technology to nominate,” he said.

Mr Elechi commended the governor for doing “things better” and condemned the non-adherence to party constitutions by politicians in the country.

Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the party’s caretaker chairman, thanked party members for attending the meeting.

The Ebonyi governor has been in the spotlight since his defection from the PDP. There are speculations he is preparing to run for president in 2023.

(NAN)