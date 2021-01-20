ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday warned that it would not tolerate any attempt by its members to hijack the forthcoming registration and revalidation exercise.

The party interim chairperson and governor of Yobe State, Mala Buni, issued the warning at its national headquarters in Abuja during the inauguration of the national committee appointed to oversee the exercise.

The committee is headed by the governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello.

The party had slated the exercise for December 2020 but postponed it because the Christmas and new year celebration could hamper maximum participation of its members in the process.

Mr Buni’s issued the warning because of the tendencies of some of its leaders to use the process to disenfranchise political foes or act in favour of allies.

He argued that the exercise rescheduled to commence in January 2021, is an opportunity to renew its membership register which was last updated in 2014, two years before becoming Nigeria’s ruling party.

“Similarly millions of youth who attained the age of 18 years and above have joined the party within this period could not be registered. Again, others who had left the party still have their names in the register,” Mr Buni said.

“The registration and revalidation exercise therefore provides the opportunity for both new and old members to register and update their membership in the party, and for the party to expunge names of those who had left so as to have a clean and up to date membership register.

“Let me make it abundantly clear that the party would not condone any act of sabotage of denying anyone or group of persons from registering. The party would deal decisively with anyone or group who attempts hijacking the exercise. Everyone must be allowed and given the chance to register.”

Mr Buni asked the committee to ensure fairness across all levels during the exercise..