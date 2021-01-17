ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Government has ordered the closure of the headquarters of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Abuja.

The spokesperson of the agency, Kayode Adegoke, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

This directive was issued by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, the statement said.

New centres

Meanwhile, the NIMC will open 20 locations in the Federal Capital Territory to help reduce the crowd gathering at the commission’s headquarters to obtain their National Identity Numbers.

According to the statement, “20 centres were reactivated within the FCT to make the process of NIN enrolment much easier for applicants effective Monday, January 18, 2021.”

It advised residents and visitors to the FCT wishing to enroll for NIN to use any of the 20 NIMC centres.

Background

The Federal Government had ordered telecommunications companies to deactivate the telephone lines of subscribers who failed to link their Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) with valid NINs.

It had given subscribers with NINs till January 19 to link their NINs with their SIM cards, while subscribers without NINs have until February 9 to do so.

The new centres are listed below:

“2nd Floor, Block C, No 4 Maputo Street, Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja, Abaji Secretariat Complex, Legislative Section Abaji, AMAC Secretariat Annex, Kabusa Junction Apo”,.

“Area Council Complex Bwari, CIPB Building (Old Secretariat), Gwagwalada, Kwali Council Secretariat, Kwali, Opposite Forest Pasali, Along Kuje/Gwagwalada Road”.

“Beside Diamond Bank, Building Materials International Market. Dutse Alhaji, FHA/Waterboard Beside Police Station Off 3rd Avenue, By Police Signboard, Close to Lugbe Market, Airport Road”.

“AEDC Office, before Emir Palace, Women Development Secretariat, Karshi, Kenuj Angles Schools, Jikwoyi Phase 1 Extension, Chief Palace, Kurudu”.

“Beside Custom Clinic, Karu Site, NIPOST, Opposite General Hospital, Phase 4, Kubwa, Ibro Hotel 34-36 Sokode Street Wuse 2, Afritech multi Concept Gwandal plaza adjacent EFCC Wuse 2No 8, Nairobi Street, Wuse 2, Abuja”