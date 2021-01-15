ADVERTISEMENT

The incumbent Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni, has taken an early lead against his closest rival, Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), as counting of votes in the country’s presidential election continued on Friday.

According to a result update announced by the country’s electoral commission, Mr Museveni, 78, of the National Resistance Movement party has so far received 1.5 million votes while his closest contender, Mr Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Party, is trailing behind with 647,000 votes.

Over 2 million votes have been counted yet from 8,310 polling units out of the 34,684 PUs across the country of over 42 million people.

About 17.7 million of the population registered to vote in the 2021 general elections. The registered voters are mostly youth.

The race to the Uganda 2021 presidential election has been laced with intimidation, arrests, torture and unlawful detention of opposition members and supporters of Mr Kyagulanyi, a reggae artiste and member of the country’s parliament.

Asides the incumbent president who is seeking by a sixth term, the 38-year old Mr Kyagulanyi is the most notable among the other nine presidential candidates in the race.

The incumbent assumed office in January 1986 after a successful rebellion against the second Obote regime (Obote II) and its armed forces, the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA).

Mr Kyagulanyi’s efforts to oust the incumbent has been adjudged by many political analysts as a battle of the youth to reclaim the continent from its old leaders.

PREMIUM TIMES survey of the Uganda and Nigeria social media reactions in the last five days has shown Mr Kyagulanyi’s acceptance by many youth.