ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Iwobi scored his first league goal in 15 months on Tuesday as Everton secured an invaluable 2-1 away win over Wolverhampton in their Premier League clash at Molineux.

The Nigerian international was on target in the sixth minute off an assist from Lucas Digne as he coolly finished Digne’s pass into the bottom corner to give Carlo Ancelotti’s side an early lead at the Molineux.

Digne has now made 16 assists in the Premier League for Everton since the start of the 2018-19 season. The only defenders with more are Liverpool pair Andy Robertson (28) and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, Ruben Neves was on hand to restore parity for the hosts in the 14th minute, but the Toffees snatched the maximum points on offer through Michael Keane’s 76th-minute goal to win the away tie 2-1.

Before finally scoring in Tuesday night’s clash, the last time Iwobi scored in the Premier League was in September 2019 and interestingly it was also against Wolves but that time, Everton were playing at Goodison Park.

With the three points secured against Wolves, Everton are presently occupying the fourth position on the EPL standings with 32 points from 17 games and they are just four points adrift of new table toppers, Manchester United.

Having seen the likes of Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Victor Anichebe and even Joseph Yobo excel with the Toffees, Iwobi would be hoping for a legacy of his own going forward.