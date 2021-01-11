ADVERTISEMENT

A former military administrator of Benue State, Aminu Kontagora, has died.

Mr Kontagora, 65, a retired colonel of the Nigerian Army, died on Sunday according to a statement by the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

Mr Ortom has already directed that all flags be flown at half mast in honour of the deceased while also declaring January 12 a work-free day in the state to enable the people mourn the him.

The governor, who described Benue as the second home of Mr Kontagora, said he remained in touch with the state during happy and trying moments.

In a similar vein, President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Mr Kontagora, who once also served as a military administrator of Kano State.

Mr Buhari urged the family, friends and associates of the deceased to accept the will of God, and find solace in Mr Kontogora’s good works.

A statement by the president’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Monday, quoted Mr Buhari as saying that ”he believes the career military officer, who served in many leadership positions and military formations across the country, lived a life of sacrifice and dedication to the betterment of others, and making remarkable impacts, with the Benue State Arts Theatre Complex named after him.”

”The President affirms that Col. Kontogora’s experience, wisdom and cherished political support will be sorely missed, praying that the Almighty God will forgive his sins, and accept his soul in eternity,” Mr Shehu said.

Mr Kontagora, from Niger State, was military administrator of Benue State from August 1996 to August 1998 during the military regime of the late General Sani Abacha.