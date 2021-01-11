ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen have killed a Saudi Arabia-based oil worker, Ogacheko Atanu, at his Idah residence in Kogi State.

Mr Atanu was shot on Saturday night while a woman, who was with him at the time, was abducted.

The deceased, was billed to travel out of Idah on Sunday for Abuja, from where he was expected to board a flight to Saudi Arabia.

The Kogi State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), William Aya, who confirmed the incident, said the command received a report about the killing in the early hours of Sunday.

“The security man of the deceased reported the incident to Idah Police division today at 05:00hours. Unknown masked men numbering about four entered the compound of the deceased through the fence.

“They told the security man to open the gate while the deceased was relaxing with his friend inside the compound. The gunmen told all of them to lie down. They later told the owner of the house to stand up and (then) shot him.”

He also confirmed that the woman abducted “has been found in a village unconscious and she is currently receiving medical treatment”.

Mr Aya noted that the police have commenced investigations and will ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of Idah LGA, Abuh Odoma, said journalists will be briefed about their findings later.

“The uncouth incidence does not deserve bizzare reportage. All the issues around the forceful demise of Mr Atanu Ogacheko especially those that matter to you would be communicated to all of you,” Mr Odoma’s spokesperson, Odaudu Isah, stated.

The local government head also commiserated with the family of the deceased, promising that his killers will be caught.