ADVERTISEMENT

A veteran Nollywood actor, Jim Lawson Maduike, is dead.

The Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) president, Emeka Rollas, confirmed the news of his death on Saturday.

The actor died on Saturday after reportedly complaining of body aches at around 12 pm.

The late actor was also an accomplished broadcaster, writer, and TV personality who featured in over 150 movies in his lifetime. He joined Nollywood in 2004 where he played lead roles in most films.

The Imo State-born broadcaster, voice-over artiste, and actor worked with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, for 14 years.

He was also a pioneer staff of Ray Power Radio for three years, and then for MINAJ for another three years before venturing into Nollywood.

Some of his memorable roles were in movies like ‘My Conscience’, ‘The Trust’, ‘Queen of Aso Rock’, ‘Lust for lust’, ‘Atonement’ and ‘National Cake’.

Others are ‘Executive Mess’, ‘Queen Of Hasso Rock’, ‘The Master’, ‘My Conscience’, ‘Enemies In Love’ and ‘Still In Love’.