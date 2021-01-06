ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director of First City Monument Bank Limited, Adam Nuru, has proceeded on leave to enable the bank to investigate the allegations against him.

The bank made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

FCMB said the move was important to guarantee the sanctity of its investigations.

“We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director, Adam Nuru; a former employee, Mrs Moyo Thomas, and her deceased husband, Mr Tunde Thomas,” the statement said.

“While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct require the bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of this code of ethics.

“This is already under way. During the period of the review, the managing director has volunteered to proceed on leave. This will guarantee the sanctity of the review process.”

Back-story

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the bank has been in the eye of the storm lately when allegations of “unprofessional romance” were leveled against Mr Nuru.

This newspaper reported how over 1,900 people signed a petition asking the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sack Mr Nuru.

The petition alleged that the bank chief was responsible for the demise of Tunde Thomas.

Mr Thomas was said to have died of depression on December 16, 2020.

According to the petition, the FCMB MD allegedly had an affair with his staff, Moyo Thomas, who was the deceased’s wife, resulting in two children.

It alleged that Mrs Thomas had informed her husband that she was leaving Nigeria for the United States with the kids only to call him upon arrival that the children do not belong to him.

The petition claimed the news initially caused Mr Thomas to be down with a stroke but later recovered and thereafter met another lady whom he planned to marry.

Mr Thomas was, however, said to have suffered a cardiac arrest after returning from work about two days before his ‘introduction ceremony’ to his already pregnant girlfriend.

On Tuesday, FCMB called on the general public to exercise caution as it looks into the allegations.

“We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved,” the bank said.