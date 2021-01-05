ADVERTISEMENT

The National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, has said its official accused of extortion cannot be prosecuted yet since the agency has not completed its internal investigation of the case.

The spokesperson of the commission, Kayode Adegoke, told PREMIUM TIMES an internal examination of the matter was going on currently.

Mr Adegoke said the agency has procedures for issues concerning criminal offence allegations.

“You cannot pass guilty verdict on someone without going through the appropriate channels. Once we are done with the necessary measures we will let you know the outcome,” he said.

The general manager of operations at the agency, Abdulhamid Umar, confirmed that two officials of the agency were suspended in Bauchi and Kaduna State.

“The suspension is indefinite and you cannot prosecute them since they have been suspended,” he said.

Under the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, (ICPC) Act, the two officials who were caught in Bauchi and Kaduna States for the alleged crime face dismissal from service and seven years in prison if convicted.

This is according to Section 14, 20 and 21 of the ICPC Act and Section 10 and 12 Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, directed the immediate suspension of the staff members involved in extortion of applicants at the NIMC Bauchi and Kaduna state offices.

This newspaper also reported officials of the agency extorting Nigerians in Osun State, requesting N100 each from the over 50 people at the centre for the enrolment.

Mr Pantami had in announcing the suspension of the officials restated his zero tolerance for extortion, bribery and corruption.

He said such unethical practices have the potential of derailing the SIM-NIN Integration project.

“Enrolment for the National Identification Number (NIN) is free of charge, and on no occasion should anyone pay to obtain an enrolment form or to have their biometrics captured.

“All personnel involved in the enrolment and NIN issuance exercise must carry out their respective duties professionally, fairly and with integrity,” he said.