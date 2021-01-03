Managers Frank Lampard and Pep Guardiola will be targeting a fine start to the year when they clash at Stamford Bridge Sunday evening in the Premier League’s first blockbuster fixture for 2021.

Chelsea’s last match of 2020 saw the Blues held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa, while a coronavirus-hit Manchester City last took to the pitch on Boxing Day in their comfortable victory over Newcastle United.

Both Chelsea and City are outside the top four at the moment hence they would covet getting all the points they can to secure a Champions League spot and then possibly challenge for the title proper.

Sunday’s game at Stamford Bridge represents the 166th meeting between Chelsea and Manchester City in all competitions, with the Blues coming out on top 68 times compared to City’s 58.

Despite losing at Stamford Bridge last season, City have triumphed in six out of the last eight games between the two clubs in all competitions hence they would fancy their chances against the shaky Blues this evening.

Kickoff is 5.30 pm

Team News

Chelsea XI to face Man City: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic, Mount; Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Emerson, Jorginho, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Giroud

Man City XI to face Chelsea: Steffen, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Bernardo, Sterling

Bench: Carson, Aguero, Mendy, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Delap, Harwood-Bellis, Mbete

The game is underway at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea with the first free-kick as Ilkay Gundogan trips Mateo Kovacic

Both sides concede throw-ins and now a goal kick for Manchester City.

Chelsea really looking exciting going forward in these early exchanges

City also doing well with end-to-end stuff from both sides

Both Chelsea and Man City have 26 points each albeit the Blues have played 16 games while City have played two games less

CHANCE! A shot by Hakim Ziyech is blocked.

free-kick as Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell trips Raheem Sterling

15’Mins Chelsea 0-0 Manchester City

Man City with a chance but Kevin de Bryune unable to get the most from that oppourtunity

GOAL …. Ilkay Gundogan puts City in front

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City

GOAL.. City double their lead

Phil Foden with the second goal for the Cityzens

No chance for Mendy as Kevin De Bruyne provided the assist for the goal.

Phil Foden is the second-youngest player to score and assist in a Premier League game against Chelsea, after Jermain Defoe in September 2002

City lost the EPL title here at Stamford Bridge last season, they are being ruthless this evening

Chelsea piling the pressure to reduce the deficit

Freekick to Chelsea in their own half

30′ Mins: Ball possession: Chelsea: 42%, Manchester City: 58%.

30′ Mins: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City

40’Mins Chelsea 0-3 Manchester City

Two minutes added time

HT: Chelsea 0-3 Manchester City

lkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne with the goals for the visitors

The second half is already underway

Bright start for City.. Kevin De Bruyne with a shot from outside the box but it is off target

Yellow Card: N’Golo Kante gets booked for a foul on Sterlng

City come close with a fourth goal but Mendy makes a good save

This is just the 11th time in Premier League history that Chelsea have trailed by 3+ goals at half time of a game

Free kick for Chelsea as Kevin De Bruyne trips Thiago Silva

Mateo Kovacic with an effort for Chelsea but it is wide of the target

Ball possession: Chelsea: 56%, Manchester City: 44%

Kevin De Bruyne with another effort but it is off the target

62′ Mins: Chelsea 0-3 Manchester City

Chelsea Substitution: Ziyech Hakim and N’Golo Kante have been taken out for Callum Hudson-Odoi and Billy Gilmour respectively

Chelsea try to create something but the Manchester City defence stops the move

Callum Hudson-Odoi already bringing in something a bit different for Chelsea

Yellow card for Mateo Kovacic.

Man City Sub: Fernandinho in for Ilkay Gundogan

Chelsea final Sub: Mateo Kovacic replaced by Kai Havertz

80′ Mins: Ball possession: Chelsea: 54%, Manchester City: 46%.

80 Mins Chelsea 0-3 Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has taken off Kevin De Bryune and Phil Foden for Sergio Aguero and Riyad Mahrez

Goal……Chelsea pull one back

Callum Hudson-Odoi with the goal

Too little too late… It’s over at Stamford Bridge

FT: Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City