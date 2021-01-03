Managers Frank Lampard and Pep Guardiola will be targeting a fine start to the year when they clash at Stamford Bridge Sunday evening in the Premier League’s first blockbuster fixture for 2021.
Chelsea’s last match of 2020 saw the Blues held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa, while a coronavirus-hit Manchester City last took to the pitch on Boxing Day in their comfortable victory over Newcastle United.
Both Chelsea and City are outside the top four at the moment hence they would covet getting all the points they can to secure a Champions League spot and then possibly challenge for the title proper.
Sunday’s game at Stamford Bridge represents the 166th meeting between Chelsea and Manchester City in all competitions, with the Blues coming out on top 68 times compared to City’s 58.
Despite losing at Stamford Bridge last season, City have triumphed in six out of the last eight games between the two clubs in all competitions hence they would fancy their chances against the shaky Blues this evening.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the LIVE UPDATES
Kickoff is 5.30 pm
Team News
Chelsea XI to face Man City: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic, Mount; Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic
Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Emerson, Jorginho, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Giroud
Man City XI to face Chelsea: Steffen, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Bernardo, Sterling
Bench: Carson, Aguero, Mendy, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Delap, Harwood-Bellis, Mbete
The game is underway at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea with the first free-kick as Ilkay Gundogan trips Mateo Kovacic
Both sides concede throw-ins and now a goal kick for Manchester City.
Chelsea really looking exciting going forward in these early exchanges
City also doing well with end-to-end stuff from both sides
Both Chelsea and Man City have 26 points each albeit the Blues have played 16 games while City have played two games less
CHANCE! A shot by Hakim Ziyech is blocked.
free-kick as Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell trips Raheem Sterling
15’Mins Chelsea 0-0 Manchester City
Man City with a chance but Kevin de Bryune unable to get the most from that oppourtunity
GOAL …. Ilkay Gundogan puts City in front
Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City
GOAL.. City double their lead
Phil Foden with the second goal for the Cityzens
No chance for Mendy as Kevin De Bruyne provided the assist for the goal.
Phil Foden is the second-youngest player to score and assist in a Premier League game against Chelsea, after Jermain Defoe in September 2002
City lost the EPL title here at Stamford Bridge last season, they are being ruthless this evening
Chelsea piling the pressure to reduce the deficit
Freekick to Chelsea in their own half
30′ Mins: Ball possession: Chelsea: 42%, Manchester City: 58%.
30′ Mins: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City
40’Mins Chelsea 0-3 Manchester City
Two minutes added time
HT: Chelsea 0-3 Manchester City
lkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne with the goals for the visitors
The second half is already underway
Bright start for City.. Kevin De Bruyne with a shot from outside the box but it is off target
Yellow Card: N’Golo Kante gets booked for a foul on Sterlng
City come close with a fourth goal but Mendy makes a good save
This is just the 11th time in Premier League history that Chelsea have trailed by 3+ goals at half time of a game
Free kick for Chelsea as Kevin De Bruyne trips Thiago Silva
Mateo Kovacic with an effort for Chelsea but it is wide of the target
Mateo Kovacic with an effort for Chelsea but it is wide of the target
Ball possession: Chelsea: 56%, Manchester City: 44%
Kevin De Bruyne with another effort but it is off the target
62′ Mins: Chelsea 0-3 Manchester City
Chelsea Substitution: Ziyech Hakim and N’Golo Kante have been taken out for Callum Hudson-Odoi and Billy Gilmour respectively
Chelsea try to create something but the Manchester City defence stops the move
Callum Hudson-Odoi already bringing in something a bit different for Chelsea
Yellow card for Mateo Kovacic.
Man City Sub: Fernandinho in for Ilkay Gundogan
Chelsea final Sub: Mateo Kovacic replaced by Kai Havertz
80′ Mins: Ball possession: Chelsea: 54%, Manchester City: 46%.
80 Mins Chelsea 0-3 Manchester City
Pep Guardiola has taken off Kevin De Bryune and Phil Foden for Sergio Aguero and Riyad Mahrez
Goal……Chelsea pull one back
Callum Hudson-Odoi with the goal
Too little too late… It’s over at Stamford Bridge
FT: Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post