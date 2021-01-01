ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians who believe the government has not done enough on security should compare the situation under previous administrations, President Muhammadu Buhari said in his New Year message on Friday.

“I am aware that for some of our compatriots, the progress we have registered since the inception of this administration is not nearly as fast or as sufficient as they would wish,” Mr Buhari said in the broadcast.

“I do not begrudge them their views, in so far as they signify a wish, in which we all share, for only the very best for our country,” he added.

“Nevertheless, I call upon all Nigerians to carefully recall the circumstances of our coming to office, the facts on the ground and the resources at our disposal since 2015 with the accomplishments of this administration.”

Mr Buhari admitted that the persistence of violence in the country threatens national harmony and social trust in the Nigerian state.

He attributed insecurity in the country to “chronic poverty, social exclusion, and disillusionment among sections of the youth.”

He said the terror “unleashed by mindless groups like Boko Haram and others have thwarted the efforts of the government to undertake the social policy and associated investments that could make a huge difference in the quality of life of our citizens.”

He commended Nigerians for showing “admirable resilience in the face of every adversity” and urged them to imbibe the ‘Nigerian spirit of “can do, will do.'”

This, he said, gives him hope that “we shall yet get to (the) destination and fulfill our calling together, especially with the solid resolutions we are setting in this new year.”