An official in charge of the Birnin Gwari satellite custodial centre in Kaduna State, Saidu Sajo, was on Thursday kidnapped by gunmen, PREMIUM TIMES can confirm.

Mr Sajo was reportedly travelling to Kaduna when he was abducted along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna road on Thursday afternoon.

The spokesman for the Kaduna State command of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Amodu Wadai, an assistant superintendent of correction, confirmed the development to our reporter on the phone late Thursday night.

He, however, could not give details of the development but promised to give updates as the events unfold.

“… we have now confirmed the officer’s abduction. Mr. Saidu Sajo is the officer in charge of Birnin Gwari satellite custodial centre. He was kidnapped today (Thursday). It happened between Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Road between 12noon and 2p.m.

“Meanwhile, we will update you on the development,” the spokesperson said.

Mr Sajo was reportedly travelling to Kaduna to meet his family ahead of the new year when he was abducted.

As of the time of filing this report, it is unclear whether the abductors had contacted the family or not.

Similar case

In February, 2020, at Angwan Alkali, Mararaban Rido area, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis, gunmen reportedly invaded the home of an unnamed prison warder at about 1 a.m. and killed him.

A neighbour, who was said to have raised the alarm on sighting the armed men who were trying to break into the warder’s compound, was also reportedly murdered alongside his 13-year-old daughter kidnapped.

Kaduna has been one of Nigeria’s hotbeds of kidnapping in the recent time with cases of abduction, banditry, killing and violent communal clashes frequently reported.

On Monday, December 28, 2020, the Kaduna State Government reported the death of a notorious bandit, Nasiru Katchalla, who was said to have been killed by rivals in a fight for supremacy over territory.

The late Katchalla was said to have been responsible for a string of kidnappings, killings and banditry in the state, and particularly, along Kaduna-Abuja road.

The state’s commissioner for internal security and homeland affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday.