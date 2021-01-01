ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian police have again arrested the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, for leading a protest in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Mr Sowore and some activists were arrested at the #CrossoverWithProtest, a planned procession across the country on New Year eve.

Some of the protesters who escaped arrest confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Sowore was whisked away in one of the seven vans of the Nigerian police mobilised to the protest ground at Gudu junction in Abuja.

Although our sources did not know where Mr Sowore was taken to after the arrest, Sahara Reporters said the former presidential candidate was taken to Abattoir police station in Logokoma, Abuja where he is currently being detained alongside others.

PREMIUM TIMES called Mr Sowore’s two mobile numbers but he could not be reached on Friday morning.

This newspaper could not tell as of the time of this report how many protesters were arrested with Mr Sowore.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Sowore, on Twitter, charged Nigerians to hold a crossover protest by picking up a candle and a placard showing their grievances against the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Frank Mba, police spokesperson, did not respond to calls for his comment for this report.

This is not the first time Mr Sowore will be arrested by the Buhari administration. He was detained for over 100 days in 2019 for calling for a #RevolutionNowProtest. For most of the period, he was detained despite being granted bail by the court.

While that protest called for better governance in Nigeria, the security agencies accused him of planning to overthrow the government of Mr Buhari.