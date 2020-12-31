ADVERTISEMENT

The Office of the President has said President Muhammadu Buhari will make a New Year broadcast tomorrow, Friday by 7 a.m.

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu made this known to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively, for the broadcast,” he said.

Although Mr Shehu did not give a brief of what the president would speak about, it is expected that Mr Buhari speak on the spate of insecurity in the country, especially in the north-western and north-eastern swathe of the country.

There are also feelers that the president would speak on the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping through the country after weeks of low cases.

Nigeria has recorded more COVID-19 cases in December than at any previous month.