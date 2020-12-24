A foremost cleric and jurist, Ahmed Lemu, is dead.
He was 91, Daily Trust newspaper reports.
His death was announced by his daughter, Maryam Lemu, on Facebook.
“Inna lillahi wa inna liayhi raji’un.
It is with sadness and reverence to Allah that we announce the passing away of our father, Dr. Justice *Sheikh Ahmed Lemu* OFR, in the early hours of this morning in Minna. Burial arrangements to be announced later.
“Wassalam, Nuruddeen Lemu, on behalf of the family.
“It has been a privilege to be the daughter to these two amazing individuals. Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah.”
Mr Lemu, a retired grand khadi, is arguably best remembered for leading the committee set up by President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 to review the violence that characterized that years presidential election.
Details later…
