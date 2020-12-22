ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the extension on the deadline for the registration of the National Identity Number, Nigerians on Tuesday thronged the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) offices in Lagos and Abuja.

In Abuja scores of people were seen at the commission’s headquarters clustered at the entrance.

Some arrived very early but were not attended to by the commission.

Many residents were told to come back after collecting number tags. Those who collected the numbers will be attended to till the new deadline.

Lagos

According to Channels Television, Lagosians stormed the state head office of the NIMC as early as 6 a.m.

“The residents arrived at the office as early as 6 am besieging the main gate of the NIMC office for the enrollment of the National Identification Number (NIN),” it reported.

It reported that many were complaining of the slow process and frustration encountered. Security officials battled to control the surging crowd.

Many expressed fears that they may not beat the deadline given by the federal government for the registration.

The federal government on Monday extended the deadline, to link NIN to SIM cards, to January 19, 2021.

The federal government had ordered telecommunication operators to block numbers without NIN after the deadline.