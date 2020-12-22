ADVERTISEMENT

The chairperson of the Presidential Task Force force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, on Monday, said all four of his children tested positive to the novel coronavirus.

Mr Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, while speaking at the task force briefing, said nine of his entire household tested positive, including a one-year-old.

He said while he and his wife tested negative for the virus, his children are currently receiving treatment.

“The last one, it was a nightmare. I was not infected but the truth about it, the agony of having members of your household… I am a father of four. All my four kids were infected,” he said.

“So, the agony that you go through even as a father, as a parent. A lot of you here are parents, so you need to do everything you can to ensure that you keep yourself and members of your family safe,” he said.

Mr Mustapha and his wife had gone into self-isolation last week after disclosing that some members of their household tested positive for the virus.

Following an unprecedented spike in new COVID-19 cases across the country, the Nigerian government had announced that the country has entered the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of measures to limit the spread of the virus, all states have been advised to immediately close all bars, nightclubs, and restaurants across the country.

The number of guests at weddings, conferences, among others have also been limited to 50 persons.

“Close All bars, night clubs, pubs and event centres, and recreational venues;

“Close all restaurants except those providing services to hotel residents; takeaways, home deliveries and drive-ins shall remain closed,” Mr Mustapha said at the briefing.

Even before the federal government’s advisory, many states like Lagos and Kaduna had already introduced new rounds of restrictions to check the spread of the virus.