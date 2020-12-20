The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in conjunction with Nigeria Police and local vigilante on Saturday, rescued 39 children of Islamiya from bandits in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

But the Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina State, Gambo Isah, had earlier said in a statement that the operatives rescued 80 abducted pupils of Hizburrahim Islamiyya and 12 cattle from bandits on Saturday night.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, in a statement on Sunday, however, said that the children were returning from Maulud programme at Unguwar Al-Kasim village when they were kidnapped.

Mr Enenche, a major general, said the troops received a distress call at about 11:30p.m. on Saturday from locals at Mahuta village that suspected bandits were moving with unconfirmed numbers of Islamiya children mostly girls and rustled cattle.

He said the troops mobilised to the scene, laid ambush and blocked bandits’ route along Daudawa-Kadisau and road leading to Sheme Mairuwa and Unguwar Audu villages.

According to him, while patiently waiting for the bandits at the ambush and blocking position, troops established contact with bandits and engaged them.

“During the fierce battle, troops superior fire power forced bandits to abandon the children and the rustled cattle thereby forcing the bandits to flee in disarray into the forest.

“Troops thereafter, searched the general area and rescued the 39 kidnapped girls in addition to the recovery of eight rustled cattle.

“The victims have been reunited with their families while the recovered cattle handed to the owners,” he said.

Mr Enenche said that the troops had dominated the general area with aggressive patrol to forestall further occurrence.

He said that the military high command had commended the gallant troops and other security agencies for their sustained successes.

He also commended the locals and vigilantes for their cooperation in tackling the security challenges in the state.

The police in Katsina had earlier on Sunday announced that a combined team of security operatives on Saturday rescued 80 abducted pupils of Hizburrahim Islamiyya, an Islamic school in Mahuta, Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

This was made public in a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina State, Gambo Isah.

The statement said in part: “On 19/12/2020 about 2200hrs, a distress call was received by DPO Dandume that some Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya, Mahuta village, Dandume, Katsina state, numbering about 80, while on their way back from Maulud occasion celebrated at Unguwan-Alkasim, Dandume to Mahuta, were accosted by bandits.

” The bandits had already kidnapped four persons and rustled 12 cows from Danbaure village, Funtua, and were trying to escape with them into the forest.

“On receipt of the report, the DPO led Operations Puff Adder, Sharan Daji and Vigilante group to the area and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel.”

The statement said the team succeeded in dislodging the bandits and rescued all the kidnapped victims as well as recovered all the 12 rustled cows.

It said search parties were still combing the area with a view to arresting the injured bandits or recovering dead bodies while investigation is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few days ago, 344 students kidnapped from a secondary school in Kankara, Katsina State, were successfully rescued without the loss of any of them.

(NAN)