President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday charged the schoolboys from Katsina, who were on Thursday released by their abductors, not to be discouraged by what happened to them, urging them to remain focused in the pursuit of education.

The president addressed the students alongside Governor Aminu Masari at the Katsina State Government House.

He congratulated the students and shared with them his personal life experiences.

He narrated how he spent nine years in a boarding school, urging them to exercise patience in their educational pursuits.

”This school where you were abducted, it’s a science school, don’t be discouraged. The future is brighter for science and technology students like you than those who read History and English,” the president said while addressing the students in Hausa language.

“Forget what happened, at the end of the day, you will succeed,” he said while quoting a Hausa proverb that “those who are patient are successful and satisfy people.”

“I was a governor, minister, president and prisoner. I later ventured into politics, I went to the Supreme Court three times before God in his infinite mercy made me the president.

“I just came from home (Daura). I have relations that didn’t go to school and their cows have finished and there is not enough land for farming. Me that went to school, see where God brought me.

“For this reason, you have to go to school and acquire education, including religious knowledge to the best of your ability so that you can know how to interact with the larger world and your immediate families,” Mr Buhari said.

“I personally came to see you and rejoice with you after your release from this calamity. I am happy with how the Katsina governor handled the situation leading to your release.

“Try your best and study hard and succeed, I am committed toward building a better Nigeria for you,” he added.

The students, who were abducted from their school, last Friday, were released late last night.