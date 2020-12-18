ADVERTISEMENT

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji successfully rescued all 344 abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State on Thursday following “credible intelligence.”

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Enenche said the rescue was in keeping to the promise by the military to ensure the safe return of all abducted students.

According to him, the students were rescued following credible intelligence by the gallant troops, with high degree of professionalism to ensure they were all rescued alive.

“The Military High Command commends troops of Operation Hadarin Daji including all security agencies for their dexterity.

“The members of general public who volunteered information are also appreciated,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the abducted students were rescued in Zamfara before being transported to Katsina where they were handed over to Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Friday morning.

(NAN)