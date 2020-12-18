ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen on Friday attacked the convoy of the Emir of Kaura Namoda, in Zamfara State, killing eight guards, including police officers.

The monarch, Sanusi Muhammad-Asha, a retired army major, was ambushed along the Zaria-Funtua highway.

An uncle to the Emir, Abdulkarim Ahmad-Asha, confirmed to Daily Trust that the incident occurred around 3am on Friday.

“The gunmen fired shots at a Hilux vehicle at the front and killed the driver, three policemen and four others. In all, eight people were killed,” the paper quoted him as saying.

“But Almighty Allah in his infinite mercy had made the Emir and his wife to escape the attack unscathed.”

The Emir reportedly spent the night in safe custody in Funtua local government area of Katsina.

Also the remains of deceased persons are expected for burial at Kaura Namoda immediately after Jumuat prayer today.

The police spokesperson in Zamfara, Muhammad Shehu, did not respond to calls seeking comment.