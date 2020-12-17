ADVERTISEMENT

Two Nigerian musicians, Stanley Didia (popularly called Omah Lay) and Temilade Openiyi (popularly called Ms Tems), have returned to Nigeria after their arrest in Uganda. A third Nigerian, Muyiwa Ayoniyi, who was among the arrested music crew, also returned.

Their return was disclosed by the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri, on Twitter.

“Stanley Omah Didia (@Omah_Lay), Temilade Openiyi (@temsbaby), Muyiwa Ayoniyi and others just landed at the MMIA Lagos from Uganda via Ethiopia Airline at about 12:35 pm local time,” the official wrote.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the artistes were arrested in Uganda for violating COVID-19 protocols during a show. The Ugandan government later dropped the charges against them.

Details later…