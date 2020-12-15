ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The online legal newspaper, Nigeria lawyer, reported that the CJN’s health status was made known at the national headquarters of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN) on Tuesday by a justice of the Supreme Court, Ibrahim Saulawa, in Abuja.

It was reported that Mr Muhammad was confirmed positive in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he is said to be receiving treatment.

This may have led to his absence at the inauguration of the 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how he was represented by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, the next most senior justice of the Supreme Court.

The CJN joins the thousands of Nigerians, including senior public officials, who have contracted the virus.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is about 73,374, according to an update Monday night by the country’s infectious disease outfit, NCDC.