The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, on Monday swore in 72 legal practitioners who were recently elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Mr Muhammad was represented at the ceremony by Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, the most senior justice of the Supreme Court, who administered the oaths, and also warned them against disobeying court rules.

The rank was awarded to senior lawyers who have demonstrated great excellence and have proved themselves as advocates and academics.

The Legal Practitioners Privilege Committee (LPPC), in November, had promoted 72 legal practitioners to the rank of SAN. A total of 137 lawyers were shortlisted – 116 advocate applicants and 21 academic applicants – but only 72 were successful while 60 did not make the cut.

Monday’s swearing-in ceremony is part of the activities to start off the 2020/21 new legal year.

In a statement released by the Director of Information, Supreme Court, Festus Akande, he stated that even though 2019/2020 legal year ended on September 11 and normal court sittings had resumed immediately, there had been no official ceremony for the new legal year as per the tradition of the Supreme Court for the new legal year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, in strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol, the number of dignitaries and other stakeholders will equally be limited as crowds will not be allowed inside the courtroom. The court’s foyer will be handy to accommodate those who will not be admitted in the courtroom, as the programme will be streamed live on the TV screens placed in strategic positions within the court premises,” he said.