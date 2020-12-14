The stage is now set for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draws as the flagship club competition enters the knockout phase.

Some big clubs that have previously won the Champions League, like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Ajax, failed to pull through the group stage.

Nonetheless, none of the teams left in contention are debutants in this stage of the competition, thus giving room for expectations for balanced games going forward.

Defending champions Bayern Munich are top on the list of seeded teams, same as beaten finalists PSG.

For the round of 16, only one recognisable Nigerian player, Zaidu Sanusi, is in contention with FC Porto.

Meanwhile, at this phase, there is no country protection, so the remaining teams can face anyone, including facing a club from the same country. However, clubs that were in the same group with each other in the group phase cannot meet in this round. So, Juventus, for example, cannot get Barcelona.

🧐 Seeded teams… 💪 Strongest side here? 🇩🇪 Bayern

🇪🇸 Real Madrid

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man. City

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea

🇩🇪 Dortmund

🇮🇹 Juventus

🇫🇷 Paris#UCLdraw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 14, 2020

Seeded as group winner: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid

🧐 Unseeded teams… 🤔 Team to avoid? 🇪🇸 Atlético

🇩🇪 Gladbach

🇵🇹 Porto

🇮🇹 Atalanta

🇪🇸 Sevilla

🇮🇹 Lazio

🇪🇸 Barcelona

🇩🇪 Leipzig#UCLdraw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 14, 2020

Unseeded as group runner-up: Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Lazio, RB Leipzig

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates of the Champions League draws from 12 Noon.

The show is officially underway

Records and the performances of the 16 teams left are presently been showcased

Fantastic footages from the group stages

Since football resumed back after coronavirus, over 1000 games have been played across all UEFA competitions

Lazio are returning to the Round of 16 of the Champions League after two decades

Actually, Borussia Monchengladbach are debutants in the Round of 16

ADVERTISEMENT

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City is the first Round of 16 pairing!

SS Lazio Vs Bayern Munich (Defending Champions)



Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea



RB Leipzig Vs Liverpool



FC Porto Vs Juventus



Nigeria’s Zaidu Sanusi will be facing Cristiano Ronaldo in the Round 16

Sevilla Vs Dortmund



Atalanta Vs Real Madrid



The first legs are scheduled for February 16/17/23/24, with the second legs on March 9/10/16/17.