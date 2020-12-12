ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a sole administrator to run the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Effiong Akwa, who has been the acting executive director, finance and administration in the NDDC, “is to assume headship (of the commission) till completion of the forensic audit,” a presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said in a statement posted on Twitter, Saturday night.

A Federal High Court in Abuja recently issued an order restraining Kemebradikumo Pondei-led interim management from running the affairs of the commission.

Mr Adesina said the development became necessary as “a result of plethora of litigation and a restraining order issued recently against the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC by a Federal High Court in Abuja.”

Mr Akwa, from Akwa Ibom State, joined the NDDC interim management as a replacement for Ibanga Etang, the then executive director of finance and administration, who died of covid-19.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.