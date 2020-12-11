ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, granted permission to former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, to travel for medical checkup in the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

, in a ruling, rejected the objection raised by lawyer to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), Bala Sanga.

Justice Ekwo granted Mr AdokJustice Inyang Ekwoe’s application as argued by another former attorney-general, Kanu Agabi.

The judge said the issue of whether or not to grant such an application was within the court’s discretion, which he was inclined to exercise in favour of the applicant since he claimed to be travelling on medical grounds.

The judge proceeded to order the release of the ex-AGF’s international passport to enable him travel from December 15 and return on January 10, 2021, a day before the scheduled resumption of trial in the money laundering charge involving him and a business man, Aliyu Abubakar.

He ordered Mr Adoke to return the international passport to the court within two days of his return for the foreign trip.

The judge adjusted the matter until January 11 for trial continuation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Messrs Adoke and Abubakar are being tried by the EFCC on a 14-count charge of money laundering.

(NAN)