The governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently in a closed-door meeting with the party’s members in the House of Representatives over the summon issued to President Muhammadu Buhari on the degenerating security situation across the country.

The meeting, which is being held at the National Assembly complex, is part of the conclusions reached at Tuesday’s meeting of the APC National Executive Council (NEC).

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier on Tuesday exclusively reported the opposition of the governors to the summon by the lawmakers. The governors pushed for the cancellation of the planned address of a joint session of the National Assembly by the president. The president was billed to address the lawmakers on Thursday.

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who moved the motion for the cancellation of the president’s planned address, had cited a possibility of imitations by state assemblies nationwide.

Mr. Akeredolu was reported to have suggested that the assemblies across the states may decide to abuse the process by inviting the governors to appear before them over insignificant matters.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Femi Gbajabiamila, were in attendance at the NEC meeting.

The party, therefore, agreed with the submission of the governors, and advised them to engage the lawmakers to address all the grey areas.

The ongoing meeting is, therefore, in fulfillment of such conclusions.

The meeting was still on at the time of this report.