The elderly have suffered in unique ways from the Boko Haram insurgency that has raged for almost a decade in Northeast Nigeria, global human rights group, Amnesty International, has said.

The group cited instances when many elderly people starved or were slaughtered in their homes or left to languish and die in squalid, unlawful military detention.

In a 67-page report published on Monday, Amnesty International recalled older people’s experience of the conflict, displacement, and detention in Northeast Nigeria.

The report also showed how both Boko Haram and the Nigerian military have committed atrocities against older women and men, with no one being held accountable.

It also focused on how displaced elderly people are consistently overlooked by the humanitarian response.

Residents’ lives continue to be at great risk every day in Borno State due to the heightened hostile activities of the insurgents.

Barely two weeks ago, armed men suspected to be Boko Haram, attacked farmers and beheaded at least 43 people while working in their farms.

Many Nigerians have raised concerns over the violent activities of the insurgents and remain unimpressed with the level of the federal government’s commitment towards ending the decade-old war.

According to Amnesty International, many villages in areas under Boko Haram control are disproportionately populated by older people, who are unable to flee or who choose to stay and continue working their land.

In these villages, older people face threats from all sides. Boko Haram loots their property and often restricts older women’s movement, making it harder for families to earn money and feed themselves. They also abduct or kill their children and grandchildren, and sometimes torture or kill the older people themselves, the report noted.

The insurgents’ looting of harvests and livestock, combined with the military’s severe restrictions on aid access, has resulted in extreme food insecurity for older people, with reports of many dying of starvation.

In September 2020, the UN Secretary-General indicated that North East Nigeria was at risk of famine, with “alarming levels of food insecurity and hunger”.

The report also noted that when Boko Haram invaded towns, older men and women have often been among the last to flee, leaving them particularly exposed to the armed group’s brutality and repression – amounting to war crimes and likely crimes against humanity.

“This included torture, being forced to witness killings and abductions of their children, as well as looting resulting in extreme food insecurity.”

Military Repression

In the report, Amnesty International further said the Nigerian army, at various times, has carried out attacks and unlawful detention of civilians

“Nigeria’s military, in turn, has repeatedly shot older people to death in their own homes during raids on villages in Boko Haram-controlled areas. Thousands of older people have been denied dignity in hellish conditions in military detention, with many hundreds of them dying.

“In its operations against Boko Haram, Nigeria’s military frequently fails to distinguish combatants from civilians and at times even deliberately targets civilians – a war crime.

“Many older people with limited mobility are unable to flee and have been shot and killed or seriously injured when soldiers spray bullets through houses. Others have burned to death inside their homes when the military torched villages perceived to support Boko Haram.”

Amnesty International also found older men and women who were unlawfully detained – for periods ranging from four months to more than five years – in unfathomably inhumane conditions in Maiduguri’s infamous Giwa Barracks and other sites.

“Severe overcrowding, scarce food and water, extreme heat, infestation by parasites and insects, and lack of access to adequate sanitation and health care are among the litany of violations at Giwa.

“Older detainees described how the grossly inadequate sanitation meant they frequently urinated or defecated on themselves – an assault on their basic dignity.

“In the context of the Boko Haram crisis, at least 10,000 people have died in custody since 2011, many of them in Giwa Barracks. The organisation reviewed more than 120 images of corpses brought from the barracks to a local mortuary, and spoke to individuals with insider knowledge who estimated that 15-25 per cent of those who have perished are older men.

“This is disproportionately high, as older men appear to account for no more than 4 per cent of the population in Northeast Nigeria. In April 2017 alone, 166 corpses were transferred from Giwa to the mortuary,” the report said

The report also examines the humanitarian response to the conflict, and calls for older people to be fully included in the design and implementation of humanitarian programmes to assist the war’s displaced.

“Humanitarian agencies estimate that older people account for around 150,000 of the 2.1 million people displaced by the conflict in Northeast Nigeria.

“In displacement camps, the failure to ensure that humanitarian aid is adequate and reaches some of the most at-risk people, including older people, has led to the violation of their human rights.”

The group interviewed older people from 17 camps across Borno State and none of them had received targeted assistance as an older person. They felt invisible or as if they were treated as a “burden”. Some reported having to beg just to have enough food and medicine to survive. Others said they were forced to go without essential medication.

“Many older women in particular face further challenges as they care for grandchildren whose parents were killed, abducted, or detained by Boko Haram or the Nigerian military.

“Gender discrimination and patriarchal norms in Northeast Nigeria pose additional barriers to older women’s participation in processes that impact their lives.

“Nobody is hearing us, nobody is seeing us,” one older woman told the organization,” according to the report.

It recommended sustained data collection and analysis as the first step towards ensuring inclusion of older people.

“Nigerian authorities and humanitarian organizations should follow existing standards and practices by systematically engaging older people – including older women, older people with disabilities, and older people living alone – in assessments and programme design.”