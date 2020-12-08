ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently holding a virtual meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) from the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The party had scheduled the meeting late November to review the work of its caretaker and convention planning committee and deliberate on the next line of action as it concerns the election of a new national leadership.

The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, who is the national chairman head of the party’s Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, led other members of the party’s NEC, including President Muhammadu Buhari, into the meeting.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, are also attending physically.

Also at the villa for the meeting are governors of the party, led by the governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, who is the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

Details later…